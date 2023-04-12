Towns (calf) is available to play Tuesday against the Lakers.
Minnesota has often listed Towns as questionable, so it's no surprise to see him get the green light Tuesday. With Rudy Gobert out with a suspension, Towns will have his hands full with Anthony Davis.
