Towns had 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Clippers.
Towns struggled massively from the field and barely scored at a one-point-per-shot pace, and this outing ended a streak of seven straight games with at least 23 points for the star big man. The former Kentucky standout will hope to bounce back Tuesday in a more favorable matchup at Sacramento.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Leads charge in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Off injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Postponed game to be played Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Monday's game postponed•