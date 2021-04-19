Towns had 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Clippers.

Towns struggled massively from the field and barely scored at a one-point-per-shot pace, and this outing ended a streak of seven straight games with at least 23 points for the star big man. The former Kentucky standout will hope to bounce back Tuesday in a more favorable matchup at Sacramento.