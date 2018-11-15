Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Back-to-back 25-point outings

Towns recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.

New pickups Robert Covington and Dario Saric made their team debuts for Minnesota after coming over from Philadelphia in a blockbuster trade over the weekend, but neither seemed to have a negative impact on Towns' production. The offense continued to run through the franchise center, who is averaging an outstanding 25.5 points, 16.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 37.8 minutes per game over the past four contests. The only downside of Towns' added usage of late is that it has resulted in an increased turnover rate, with the big man coughing up the ball a whopping 25 times over that four-game stretch.