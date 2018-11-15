Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Back-to-back 25-point outings
Towns recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Pelicans.
New pickups Robert Covington and Dario Saric made their team debuts for Minnesota after coming over from Philadelphia in a blockbuster trade over the weekend, but neither seemed to have a negative impact on Towns' production. The offense continued to run through the franchise center, who is averaging an outstanding 25.5 points, 16.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 37.8 minutes per game over the past four contests. The only downside of Towns' added usage of late is that it has resulted in an increased turnover rate, with the big man coughing up the ball a whopping 25 times over that four-game stretch.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge double-double Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes for 39 points in loss Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Sees scoring downturn in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in high-scoring loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 23 points in big loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in losing effort•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...