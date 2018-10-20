Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Better but not great Friday
Towns finished with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over Cleveland.
Towns came within one rebound of a double-double Friday, but once again, was far from impressive in the victory. He certainly appeared passive on the offensive end, a worrying sign for his owners. He salvaged his line with four blocks and hit on both of his three-point attempts. While he will likely bounce back, his low usage is definitely something to keep an eye on moving forward.
