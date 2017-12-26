Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Christmas Day win
Towns scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Lakers.
It's his third straight double-double, eighth in the last nine games and 27th on the season in 34 games, putting Towns on pace to top last season's career high of 62. The offseason addition of Jimmy Butler has reduced KAT's shots and usage, but he's averaging better than 20 points and 10 boards for the second straight campaign, and the 21-year-old still has plenty of room to grow.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores game-high 28 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Has best game of the season in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Plays 48 minutes in overtime loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fills box score in victory•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...