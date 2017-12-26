Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Christmas Day win

Towns scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Lakers.

It's his third straight double-double, eighth in the last nine games and 27th on the season in 34 games, putting Towns on pace to top last season's career high of 62. The offseason addition of Jimmy Butler has reduced KAT's shots and usage, but he's averaging better than 20 points and 10 boards for the second straight campaign, and the 21-year-old still has plenty of room to grow.