Towns logged 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to the Kings.

It's his second straight double-double and eighth of the year in 15 games, as Towns finally begins to look comfortable in the frontcourt alongside Rudy Gobert. Towns has scored 20 or more in nine straight games, averaging 25.6 points, 8.9 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while posting a 57.9/53.5/90.7 shooting line.