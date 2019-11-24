Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in loss
Towns scored a team-high 31 points (11-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, four assists and a block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 100-98 loss to the Suns.
It's his sixth straight double-double and 12th in 14 games, although the boards were a season high for the fifth-year center. Towns' three-point shooting remains one of the biggest fantasy developments of the year so far -- after averaging a career-high 1.8 threes per game in 2018-19, he's more than doubled his output in that category to begin this season, draining at least three three-pointers in eight straight games.
