Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss
Towns scored a game-high 31 points (13-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Warriors.
After falling one board short of extending his double-double streak to 14 games Wednesday in Portland, Towns immediately started a new one in impressive fashion. The 22-year-old also saw his first boost in shot attempts since Jimmy Butler (knee) was sidelined, which could bode well for Towns' offensive contributions Saturday against the Nets if Butler isn't ready to return to the court.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Grabs 17 boards on Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Explodes in second half•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Falls just short of triple-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects seventh straight double-double•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.