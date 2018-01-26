Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss

Towns scored a game-high 31 points (13-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Warriors.

After falling one board short of extending his double-double streak to 14 games Wednesday in Portland, Towns immediately started a new one in impressive fashion. The 22-year-old also saw his first boost in shot attempts since Jimmy Butler (knee) was sidelined, which could bode well for Towns' offensive contributions Saturday against the Nets if Butler isn't ready to return to the court.