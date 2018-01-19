Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in Thursday's loss
Towns scored 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Rockets.
While his performance from beyond the arc left something to be desired, Towns still padded his league-leading total with his 39th double-double in 47 games -- including a current 11-game streak. Jimmy Butler's arrival has cut into his shot attempts this season, but the third-year center is still blossoming into one of the most dynamic, multi-category assets in fantasy basketball.
