Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in victory Monday

Towns had 25 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 124-120 victory over the Lakers.

After a slow start to the season, Towns roared back to life Monday, recording a massive double-double while adding a combined five blocks and steals. Towns is too good of a player to lay dormant for an extended period and rewarded those who drafted him with a vintage performance here. Hopefully this is the catalyst for Towns to turn his season around, however, he will face a tough test Wednesday when the Timberwolves host Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz.