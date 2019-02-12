Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in win
Towns scored a team-high 24 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 130-120 win over the Clippers.
The Minnesota center continues to shine, piling up nine double-doubles in the last 11 games while averaging 26.6 points, 11.5 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals over that stretch. Towns remains one of the few legitimate eight-category threats in the league, and barring injury he seems poised for a huge finish to the season as the T-wolves try to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.
