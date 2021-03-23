Towns had 33 points (10-28 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in Monday's loss to the Thunder.

Towns carried the Wolves' offense on a night when they shot 41.3 percent from the field as a team and had only four players score in double-figures. The big man has cranked up his production of late, scoring at least 24 points in four straight games, while adding 8.8 rebounds per contest in that span. Towns' assist numbers tend to come and go, but he's remained a consistent contributor on the defensive end, as well.