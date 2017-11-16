Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big night ends losing streak vs. Spurs

Towns scored 26 points with 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.

Towns had a huge game on both ends of the floor to help the T-Wolves end a 13-game losing streak to the Spurs. After a somewhat slow start to the season he's getting on a roll by scoring 22.3 points with 13.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game over his last three games.