Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big night ends losing streak vs. Spurs
Towns scored 26 points with 16 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes in Wednesday's win over San Antonio.
Towns had a huge game on both ends of the floor to help the T-Wolves end a 13-game losing streak to the Spurs. After a somewhat slow start to the season he's getting on a roll by scoring 22.3 points with 13.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game over his last three games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Has nice bounce-back game•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in losing cause•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Records double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Takes back seat in win with 16 points•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 31 points in bounce back game•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Disappears in victory•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...