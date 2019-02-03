Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big night in loss Saturday
Towns finished with 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 loss to Denver.
Towns provided almost one-third of the Timberwolves total Saturday, almost single-handedly carrying them to victory. He continues to put up big numbers on a nightly basis and the change of coach has certainly increased his overall fantasy value. A side note to his recent performances has been the increase in assists. He has recorded at least five assists in four of his past six games, well up on his season average of 3.1.
