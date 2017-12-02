Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Bounces back in loss
Towns finished with 23 points (9-17 FG 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-107 loss to Oklahoma City.
Towns played well after a poor showing in his previous outing, scoring a team-high 23 points on only 17 shots. His scoring and rebounds are both down on what he produced last season, and this is likely due to the arrival of both Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague. Owners will be hoping that he can find more ways to get his hands on the ball, as will Timberwolves fans. He is only attempting 14.6 field goals per contest, as opposed to his 18 from last season. Once the Wolves can find more ways to get him involved on the offensive end, the wins should start coming with more regularity.
