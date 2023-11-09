Towns registered 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block across 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Pelicans.

Towns followed up a season-low scoring performance on Monday by tallying third game with 20 or more points in a win over New Orleans. Towns, who played in 28 minutes while dealing with foul trouble, also connected on a season-best mark from three while posting his second-highest scoring total in the first seven games.