Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Churns out massive double-double Monday

Towns provided 26 points (9-10 FG, 8-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 39 minutes in Monday's 118-100 win over the Kings.

Towns dominated on his way to an NBA-high 54th double-double, leading all scorers on the night and also hauling in a game-high amount of rebounds. The third-year big man has six straight double-doubles, and with fellow linchpin Jimmy Butler (knee) out indefinitely, his usage is essentially guaranteed to be sky-high for the foreseeable future. Factoring in Monday's production, he's averaging 23.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks across 34.7 minutes in 10 February contests.