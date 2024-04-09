Towns (knee) remains out for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards, but he's been cleared for full-contact, five-on-five basketball activities and is progressing toward his return to game action.

Towns reportedly participated in a scrimmage Sunday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, and is expected to suit up before the regular season ends. After Tuesday's game, the Timberwolves will head to Denver for a matchup against the Nuggets on Wednesday before finishing the regular season with two home games -- Friday versus Atlanta and Sunday against Phoenix.