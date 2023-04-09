Towns (calf) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans.
Despite being listed as questionable for both contests, Towns is going to suit up for back-to-back games to end the regular season. On Saturday, the talented big man posted 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 28 minutes.
