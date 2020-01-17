Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cleared to play
Towns (illness) will play Friday against the Pacers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Towns has been battling a knee injury and illness, but after going through some pregame activities, he'll get the green light for Friday's clash. He's missed the last 15 contests, though he'll immediately rejoin the starting lineup, per Michael. Coach Ryan Saunders didn't disclose if Towns would be on a minutes restriction, but he noted that rhythm and conditioning will play a factor in his playing time, according to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable again•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from shootaround•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...