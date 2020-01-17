Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cleared to play

Towns (illness) will play Friday against the Pacers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Towns has been battling a knee injury and illness, but after going through some pregame activities, he'll get the green light for Friday's clash. He's missed the last 15 contests, though he'll immediately rejoin the starting lineup, per Michael. Coach Ryan Saunders didn't disclose if Towns would be on a minutes restriction, but he noted that rhythm and conditioning will play a factor in his playing time, according to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.