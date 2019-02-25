Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cleared to return Monday
Towns (concussion) will play Monday against the Kings, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
As expected, Towns has cleared concussion protocol ahead of Monday's game against the Kings, allowing him to rejoin the lineup after missing the past two games. The big man should immediately reclaim his role in the starting five, likely pushing Taj Gibson back to a reserve role. Since the beginning of February, Towns is averaging 27.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 33.7 minutes.
