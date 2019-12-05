Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Close to reach triple-double

Towns finished with 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss at Dallas.

Towns did everything he could to avoid the loss for Minnesota, but his efforts were not enough. His streak of consecutive games with a double-double ended at nine, but he's had one in 12 of his last 14 appearances following his two-game suspension back in early November. He should maintain that strong level of play Friday at Oklahoma City.