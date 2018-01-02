Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects 30th double-double of season

Towns scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during Monday's 114-96 win against the Lakers.

Over his last 13 games, Towns has been on a statistical tear. After collecting his 30th double-double of the season, the center is averaging 21.0 points and 11.6 rebounds since December 6. Over this span, Towns has collected 11 double-doubles in 13 games. Averaging 20.2 points and 11.5 rebounds through 38 games, Towns is a near given to put up a double-double on any given night.