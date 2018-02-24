Play

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Friday

Towns scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-102 loss to Houston.

Another game, another double-double for Towns. After Friday's game, the Minnesota center has now collected 52 double-doubles in 62 games played. As of late, it is more noteworthy when Towns does not clinch a double-double than when he does. In his last dozen games, he has only missed out on double-double once. Going back to his last 26 games, he has collected 24 double-doubles. For the season, Towns has only missed out on double-digits in points in two games. The scoring will almost certainly be there for him as well as his rebounding numbers.

