Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Friday
Towns scored 14 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go with 10 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to Chicago.
Despite foul trouble, Towns still saw enough time on the floor to collect his 49th double-double of the season. While it was not the center's most impressive performance from a statistical perspective, it was enough for his eight consecutive double-double. More than a force on the boards, Towns has scored in the double-digits in 33 straight games.
