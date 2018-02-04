Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Saturday
Towns scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 win against New Orleans.
For the sixth straight game, Towns collected a double-double. After a slight scoring slump, the center has scored at least 22 points in back-to-back games. In his last six games, Towns is averaging 19.8 points to go along with 13.3 rebounds. It is no surprise that Towns has become a double-double machine as of late. For the season, he has amassed 47 double-doubles in 56 games played.
