Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Saturday
Towns scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's116-98 win against New Orleans.
For the ninth time in the last ten games, Towns collected a double-double. Over this span, Towns is averaging 19.4 points along with 11.8 rebounds. With 33 double-doubles in 41 games, it is becoming routine that Towns will fill out the stat sheet with stellar scoring and rebounding numbers. In addition, Towns has shot the ball rather efficiently over his last ten games. sinking 58.1 percent of his 12.9 shots.
