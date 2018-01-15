Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Sunday

Towns scored 20 points (6-11, 2-3 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-103 win against Portland.

For the ninth straight game, Towns clinched a double-double with 11 rebounds. In addition to averaging 14.0 boards over this span, the center has scored in bunches, too. During this run, Towns has scored at least 20 points four times for an average of 19.5 points over his last nine games. Combining these stellar numbers together and it is no wonder that he has collected a double-double in 37 of 45 games this season. In addition, Towns has not scored less than 10 points in 20 straight games, making him a viable double-double candidate almost every night from a scoring standpoint.