Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects double-double Wednesday

Towns scored 25 points (11-16 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win against Denver.

Wednesday's stat line continues an impressive seven game stretch in which Towns is averaging 23.8 points and 11.7 rebounds. Aside from scoring at a high rate, the center is dominating the boards as of late, collecting at least 10 rebounds in eight of his last ten games. Towns, who is averaging 20.7 points and 11.6 rebounds for the season, is still averaging solid scoring numbers even with the added presence of Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota offense. However, his solid rebounding numbers have remained intact despite scoring 4.4 fewer points than last year's career-high 25.7 points per game.