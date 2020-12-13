Towns posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss against the Grizzlies.

Towns might have ended two boards away from a double-double, but he only converted four of his 13 shots and looked sloppy on the offensive end of the court. Towns needs to shake off the rust during preseason, though, as he will Minnesota's go-to guy on offense this campaign and needs to deliver accordingly if the Timberwolves want to have a chance at competing for a playoff berth. He averaged 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20.