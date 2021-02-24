Towns delivered 26 points (10-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Bucks.

Towns struggled from deep and didn't have his best shooting performance, but this was his most complete game of the season by a wide margin -- he ended just two boards away from delivering a triple-double. Towns has missed several games this season due to injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis, but he's been finding his form of late and has surpassed the 25-point plateau in three of his last four games while also posting four double-doubles in that stretch.