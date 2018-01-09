Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Continues hot shooting from field

Towns finished with 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 127-99 win over the Cavaliers.

The porous Cavaliers defense provided little resistance against Towns, who is now shooting a blistering 63.2 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range over the Timberwolves' past three contests. Cleveland also proved to be no match for Towns and Taj Gibson on the glass, with the Wolves' frontcourt starters out-rebounding their counterparts by a 25-6 margin.