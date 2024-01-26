Towns contributed 27 points (12-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Thursday's 96-94 victory over Brooklyn.

Towns has been on fire for Minnesota as of late, continuing that trend by leading all players in Thursday's contest in scoring and ending as one of two Timberwolves with 10 or more rebounds in a double-double outing. Towns has posted at least 18 points and 10 rebounds in two of his last four games while averaging an impressive 38.7 points over his last three games.