Towns finished with 33 points (12-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 win over the Warriors.

The 33 points were a season-high total for Towns, who is rounding into form after a sluggish start to the campaign. He's notched double-doubles in each of his last three contests, averaging 27.7 points and 12.3 rebounds in those contests to go with 3.3 three-pointers, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals while hitting all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Towns' surge has played a major part in the Timberwolves' 8-2 start to the campaign.