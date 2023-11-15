Towns finished with 33 points (12-26 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 win over the Warriors.

Towns continued his strong play as of late, leading all players in Tuesday's game in scoring while finishing as one of two Timberwolves with a double-double. Towns set a season-high in scoring while notching his first 30-point performance of the year, also recording his third straight double-double.