Towns notched 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 128-91 win over Portland.

Although Towns' numbers don't match Anthony Edwards' totals, he's still providing solid scoring support. During the team's recent four-game win streak, Towns has averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.