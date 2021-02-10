Towns (COVID-19) responded on Twitter to the report that he's expected to return Wednesday against the Clippers, saying "This is news to me! Last time I checked, I was gonna go through shootaround and see how I feel."

Based on Towns' tweet, it seems like he's closer to questionable than probable for Wednesday's game. Ultimately, there's a good chance his status won't be determined until close to tipoff. Per the Timberwolves' official injury report, Towns is designated as questionable.