The Timberwolves have optimism that Towns (calf) could return to the lineup as soon as the team's next game Wednesday versus the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Prior to Monday's 140-134 win over the Knicks, head coach Chris Finch hinted that he felt Towns was "really, really close" to a return, and Charania's report seemingly supports Finch's comments. Towns has endured a lengthy recovery from a Grade 3 right calf strain, an injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 28 and kept him from resuming basketball activities until just over two weeks ago. He's since advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice in recent days, and if he checks out fine following Tuesday's team workout, Towns looks like he could get the green light to play Wednesday. Though Towns will likely start alongside Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt if active, the 27-year-old would almost certainly be on a minutes restriction versus the Hawks, and likely for a few more games to follow.