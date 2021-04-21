Towns totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots across 36 minutes in a 134-120 win over Sacramento on Tuesday.

Towns finished just two points shy of Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell for the team lead, but scoring wasn't his strongest point Tuesday. The big man pulled down a season-high 18 boards and also tied a season best with four blocks. Finally, he finished with at least five assists for his eighth straight game and is averaging a career-high 4.6 dimes on the campaign.