Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Dazzles from downtown

Towns put up 29 points (11-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.

After attempting just 88 three-pointers in 82 games as a rookie in 2015-16, Towns has improbably emerged as one of the NBA's most lethal snipers just four years later. The seven three-point makes Monday matched Towns' career high for a single contest and upped his season-long average to 3.9 per game, placing him third in the NBA behind James Harden and Buddy Hield. Towns' huge step forward in three-point production this season has helped make him the No. 1 fantasy contributor on a per-game basis in nine-category leagues and the No. 2 contributor in eight-category leagues, trailing only Harden.