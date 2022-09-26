Towns missed media day on Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said it isn't expected to affect his availability for training camp, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After agreeing to a four-year supermax extension with the Timberwolves in June, Towns shouldn't have any limitations when camp opens Tuesday, despite not feeling well on media day. With the addition of Rudy Gobert to Minnesota's frontcourt, Towns should have an opportunity to expand his game in 2022-23, as he could have more flexibility to operate outside the paint than he's had in previous years. In 74 appearances last season, Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest.