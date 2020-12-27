Towns said he's dealing with heavy soreness after suffering a wrist injury during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The 25-year-old returned to the contest after suffering the injury, but it was mostly to serve as a decoy. Towns finished the victory with 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes, but the injury is of far more importance for Minnesota. He's expected to undergo X-rays, and his status for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers is very much in doubt.