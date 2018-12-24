Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Decent all-around outing
Towns accrued 18 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and a block across 27 minutes Sunday against Oklahoma City.
Towns scored 13 points but shot just 26.7 percent from the field in Minnesota's last matchup, but he knocked down 55.6 percent of his field goals in a 114-112 victory Sunday. Despite failing to notch a double-double over his previous three games, Towns should return to double-digit rebound totals within the next few contests. He'll have a good opportunity to do so Wednesday in Chicago.
