Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Deemed questionable
Towns (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
Towns missed the first game of his career Friday against the Knicks due to a concussion suffered in a car accident. It's possible he'll be able to play Saturday, but he'll have to pass through protocol first. Taj Gibson figures to draw a second consecutive start if Towns is out, and he posted 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes Friday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Traveling to Milwaukee•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Out with concussion Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Big double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Shines from downtown in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...