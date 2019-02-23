Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Deemed questionable

Towns (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Towns missed the first game of his career Friday against the Knicks due to a concussion suffered in a car accident. It's possible he'll be able to play Saturday, but he'll have to pass through protocol first. Taj Gibson figures to draw a second consecutive start if Towns is out, and he posted 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes Friday.