Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Designated as questionable Thursday
Towns (knee) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
The star center's missed the past four contests due to an ongoing left knee sprain. In the event Towns' held out again, Gorfui Dieng figures to draw another start.
