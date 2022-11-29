Towns left Monday's game against the Wizards due to a right calf strain, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Towns needed help getting off the floor and was unable to put any weight on his right leg after suffering a non-contact injury, but he received a quick diagnosis. The severity of the strain has yet to be announced, but Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and Nathan Knight would all be candidates for additional playing time if Towns is forced to miss additional time.