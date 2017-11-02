Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Disappears in victory
Towns collected two points (1-7 FG), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in just 22 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 victory over the Pelicans.
Towns was in early foul trouble, and never recovered, scoring a season-low two points. He has been one of the most consistent players over the first two years of his career, so this kind of performance is likely to not happen again all season. The Timberwolves were still able to pull out the victory, meaning Towns was able to get some additional rest. He will look to bounce-back against the lowly Mavericks on Saturday.
