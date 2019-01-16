Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Disappointing performance in loss

Towns finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Towns was coming off a monster game Saturday against the Pelicans, but he took a big step back in a 149-107 loss. Tuesday night's performance appears to be nothing more than a blip on the radar, as he's averaging 23.6 points and 13.6 rebounds over his previous five contests even after a slow outing.