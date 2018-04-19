Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Disappoints on scoreboard again in Game 2

Towns mustered just five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT) but added 10 rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Minnesota's 102-82 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Towns scored all five of his points in the first quarter and appeared to be stymied by the Rockets' frequent use of the physical duo of Clint Capela and Nene Hilario against him down low. The star big man has significantly underwhelmed offensively during the first two games of the series, shooting just 27.8 percent on his way to an average of 6.5 points, a figure dramatically below his season figure of 21.3. Towns will need to considerably boost his contributions in Saturday's Game 3 for the Timberwolves to have any chance of slicing their 2-0 series deficit in half.