Towns didn't play in Tuesday's 138-111 preseason win over Maccabi.
Head coach Chris Finch stated before the game that the regulars and expected starters were not going to see many minutes during this exhibition, but it turned out they didn't play at all. Towns should handle a full workload in the preseason finale against the Bulls on Thursday.
